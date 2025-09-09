Novak announces interim Syrian president’s visit to Moscow to participate in summit

TUNIS, September 9. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced the upcoming visit of Syria’s President for the transitional period Ahmed al-Sharaa to Moscow to participate in the Russian-Arab summit, which is scheduled for October 15, at a joint press conference with Foreign Minister of the Syrian interim government Asaad al-Sheibani in Damascus.

"We pay special attention to the upcoming visit of President Ahmed al-Sharaa to Moscow to participate in the Russian-Arab summit," SANA news agency quoted Novak as saying. "Russia and Syria are bound by ties of friendship and partnership based on mutual respect," the official noted, adding that "those relations will hopefully continue to develop for the benefit of both peoples."

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin invited all leaders of the Arab League countries to the first Russian-Arab summit scheduled for October 15, saying that the meeting is expected to contribute to further strengthening the mutually beneficial multifaceted cooperation between the countries and to help to ensure peace, security, and stability in the Middle East and North Africa.