MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Fringe figures in the West have not abandoned plans to break up Russia into separate regions, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told students and faculty of MGIMO.

The foreign minister also stressed Moscow’s readiness for an honest dialogue with all partners, without building new "Berlin walls." Lavrov added that the process of de-dollarization and the creation of alternative payment platforms continues.

TASS has compiled the main statements of the head of the foreign ministry.

About the hostility and short-sightedness of the West

The West is still pursuing plans to dismantle Russia: "More recently, facts have been cited, which said that some fringe figures in the West are still planning to split the Russian Federation into various regions."

The inability of Western countries to draw conclusions from history about the impossibility of subjugating Russia is astonishing: "It amazes me that the West cannot draw conclusions from centuries of history in the context of its repeated attempts to rein in, subjugate, and punish Russia."

A joint photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping provoked "anger and frenzy among some Western leaders, who called this photo a challenge to the rules-based world order."

Russia has no intention of taking revenge on the West or being driven by anger: "We have no desire to avenge anyone, to take out anger on someone."

Despite Western forecasts, Russia has become the world’s fourth-largest economy and Europe’s largest economy by purchasing power parity: "After the start of the special military operation, there were predictions that Russia would collapse, fall into complete isolation, and the country and its leadership would turn into pariahs, but statistics from Western banks, including the World Bank, show that Russia has become the fourth-largest economy in the world after the United States, China, and India by purchasing power parity, and Europe’s top economy by this indicator."

About cooperation with the US

Trump and his administration demonstrate an understanding of the need to resolve the Ukrainian crisis "based on respect for the legitimate national interests of all participants."

The de-dollarization process and the development of alternative payment systems is underway, but the Trump administration has not yet drawn practical conclusions: "It was Trump who said that [former US President Joe] Biden's actions regarding the dollar are causing tremendous harm to Americans and their leading positions in the global financial system. Now, unfortunately, those who are responsible for finances in Donald Trump’s administration have not yet drawn any conclusions from this assessment of their leader, at least."

Russia and the United States can establish AI cooperation, but first they need to "increase mutual trust."

On preparations for Putin's visit to India

Russia is "working very carefully" on Putin's upcoming visit to India by the end of the year.

About the 3+3 format

Now is the "right moment" to resume meetings in the 3+3 consultative regional platform between Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia on one side, and the three major regional powers – Iran, Russia and Turkey – on the other: "Our Iranian neighbors support these processes, and Turkey and Azerbaijan, as I have already said, were the initiators of this platform."

About Russia's partners

Constructive political forces are "gradually raising their heads" in Europe, although attempts are being made to suppress them: "And they must prevail through what the Europeans call the democratic process. Although they are being hindered, as they were hindered in Romania, as they were hindered in France, and Germany is trying to ban the opposition parties by law."

Brazil, India and China "have not abandoned their legitimate national interests," despite US pressure.

Russia is ready to work openly with anyone prepared for dialogue: "It was in the Western style to build the Berlin walls, conditional walls between each other and our vast Eurasian space – as it was in the Soviet Union, and now the post-Soviet space. We don’t want to build any walls. We want to work honestly. And if our interlocutors are ready for the same, they are ready for dialogue with everyone on an equal, mutually respectful basis."

If the West wants to restore relations with Russia, "business as usual, as in the past, can no longer be."

Russia’s priorities in the South Caucasus region "have never changed – they are peace and cooperation, and they remain the same today."

About the conflict between Israel and Palestine

It is difficult to ensure Israel’s security at the expense of "not only infringing on the security of the Palestinians – this is about the indivisibility of security, but ensuring Israel's security by eliminating the right of the Palestinians to their own state."

Western leaders hope that "they will have nothing left to recognize" in Palestine.