Draft on denouncing European Convention for Prevention of Torture submitted to State Duma

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has introduced draft legislation on denouncing the European Convention for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment to the State Duma for consideration.

The text of the draft was published in the Duma’s electronic database.

"To denounce the European Convention for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment of November 26, 1987, along with protocols No. 1 and 2 of November 4, 1993, signed on behalf of the Russian Federation in Strasbourg on February 28, 1996," the document states.