Russia advances near Sumy’s Yunakovka, despite Ukrainian counterattacks — expert

LUGANSK, September 7. /TASS/. Russia is advancing south-east of Yunakovka, Sumy Region, despite serious pressure and counterattacks by the Ukrainian army, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"With regard to the Sumy area, the number of counterattacks from the enemy is quite serious here. It is attacking in the areas of the settlements of Kondratovka, Alekseyevka and Yunakovka, that is, on a very wide sector of the front, and is trying to squeeze our troops out of positions to regain previously lost frontiers. But, despite such strong pressure, our soldiers advanced south-east of Yunakovka - they occupied new frontiers in a wooded area," he said.

According to him, Russian fighters are currently working to prevent "the enemy from realizing their plan" and recapture previously lost positions.