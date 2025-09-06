DORTMUND, /Germany/, September 6. /TASS/. Russia’s ambassador to Germany, Sergey Nechayev, emphasized that Russia has never "burned bridges" with Germany and expressed hope that German common sense will help facilitate the restoration of bilateral relations.

"We have never been in the mood to destroy any bridges. We sincerely regret that some in the West have decided to freeze these relations, to put them on ice - because what was achieved between us has been truly unique," Nechayev stated, responding to a TASS correspondent’s question about the new German government's approach toward Russia. "I reiterate, we have not destroyed anything."

He expressed optimism that the German people's sense of reason - both among political leaders and ordinary citizens - will lead to the rekindling of cooperation. "We believe that the German society’s collective sensibility will call for the restoration of these ties, perhaps in a new guise, in a different form," Nechayev emphasized. According to him, there is a noticeable demand for this across Germany, both within the political elite and the general public.

Nechayev suggested that reciprocal steps could be taken, provided German politicians are prepared for such engagement. He recalled the historically significant post-war relationship between Russia (and previously the Soviet Union) and Germany - marked by partnership, trust, and mutual development.

"The framework of bilateral relations was unique, spanning multiple areas of cooperation," he noted. The ambassador also highlighted Germany’s role as an honest broker and mediator in energy and economic spheres, which contributed significantly to Germany’s influence within the European Union.