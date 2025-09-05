Russia needs to better secure national border — Medvedev

SVETOGORSK /Leningrad region/, September 5. /TASS/. Russia needs to better secure its national border, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said during a working trip to the North-Western Federal District.

The politician said that the Baltic states, Finland, Norway, and Poland are increasing military activity near Russia.

"We certainly need to improve the reliability of protection at the state border, and build fortifications in border regions," he said.

Medvedev said that Finland used to be connected to Russia by "a thousand invisible ties," adding that at that time, trade was good.

Finland joined NATO in 2023. It later closed automobile checkpoints on the land border with Russia. Medvedev visited the border checkpoint in Svetogorsk (Leningrad Region) today.