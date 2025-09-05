Zelensky invited to Russia, BRICS summit and Max messenger: what Kremlin tells TASS

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin appreciates US leader Donald Trump’s peace efforts and his constructive approach in general, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The Kremlin spokesman told about the upcoming BRICS summit, explained why Vladimir Zelensky was invited to Moscow, and shared his opinion about the domestically-developed messenger Max and its foreign analogues.

TASS has compiled Peskov’s main statements.

Putin’s participation in BRICS summit

Putin will take part in a BRICS virtual summit in the coming days: "In just a few days, there will be a BRICS summit via video conference. Putin will participate via video link."

Invitation to Zelensky

Putin has invited Vladimir Zelensky to Moscow "to talk, not to surrender."

Efforts to settle the conflict continue, but it is too early to say when it would be resolved: "[Putin] said there is light at the end of the tunnel."

Russia, is his words, is ready to use peaceful means to achieve its goals in Ukraine, but if this proves impossible, the special military operation will continue.

Relations with Trump

There are no details yet regarding a new conversation between Putin and Trump: "So far, there have been no preliminary results."

Talks between them, Peskov noted, are difficult because each defends the interests of his own country: "But Putin highly values this and is grateful to Trump for such an approach."

He added that the Russian leader appreciates Trump’s efforts and "the constructive nature of their relationship."

The Kremlin sees Donald Trump as a US president, without giving him any additional subjective characteristics: "Trump is president of the United States to us."

Contacts in various spheres

Russia and the United States are currently maintaining communication between the Kremlin and the White House and between the two countries’ special services, "but it has not yet revived all our ties across the board."

Relations between Russia and the United States were severely damaged under the previous US administration and will take time to restore: "The process of bringing our relations out of complete paralysis will take time. They are affected by negative inertia. Too much damage has been done to the entire architecture of our bilateral ties."

He also noted that Moscow and Washington have not yet returned to cooperation in culture and sports: "We haven’t gotten there yet."

Foreign messengers

The presence of foreign messengers Telegram and WhatsApp in Russia will incentivize new national platform Max to innovate and get better, so it makes sense not to ban them: "They should stay in Russia. Max must have competition. I am convinced that without competition Max will not be able to develop."

Russians should want to move over to the Max platform themselves: "In order for Max to truly become a developed service that millions and tens of millions of our fellow citizens want to download themselves, it must constantly evolve and not stand still."