Putin to take part in BRICS online summit one of these days — Kremlin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the BRICS summit, which will be held via video link, one of these days, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"In just a few days, there will be a BRICS summit via video conference. Putin will participate via video link," he said.

Earlier, media outlets reported that Brazil intends to convene an extraordinary online BRICS summit. According to Brazilian media, the meeting is scheduled for September 8, and the country's leader, Lula da Silva, intends to discuss with his partners the threats to the multipolar world order and a common response to US tariff measures and sanctions.