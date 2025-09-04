Kiev troops fire 23 munitions towards DPR in past day

DONETSK, September 5. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine carried out a total of 22 separate shelling attacks targeting cities and towns of the Donetsk People’s Republic on Thursday, firing 23 projectiles in total, the DPR government’s office recording Ukraine’s war crimes said early on Friday.

"A total of 22 Ukrainian shelling attacks have been registered," the authority said in its daily bulletin. "In all, 23 munitions of various types were fired."

No casualties were reported. Five houses and two civilian infrastructure sites were damaged.