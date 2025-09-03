Putin, North Korea’s Kim hold one-on-one meeting

BEIJING, September 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un continued discussions during a one-on-one meeting, a TASS correspondent reported.

Before that, the two leaders held over 90-minute long talks in the presence of their delegations.

The two leaders are visiting China on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Victory over Japanese Aggression and the end of WWII. They arrived at the venue of their talks at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in the Russian leader’s car.