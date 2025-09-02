Putin jokes: being alive already means doing well

BEIJING, September 2. /TASS/. The official part of a conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico took an unexpected turn.

Putin showed wit and humor replying to a "not particularly pleasant question," as the Slovak prime minister put it.

"To begin with, I have a not particularly pleasant question: how are you doing?" Fico said, replying to Putin’s greeting. "If I am alive, that’s already good," Putin quickly responded. "This is a pleasant question. It concerns everyone," he said with a laugh.