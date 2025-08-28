Kremlin unaware of Russian surveillance drones allegedly flying over Germany

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The Kremlin is not aware of The New York Times report alleging that Russian surveillance drones were spotted flying over US military supply routes in Germany, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Honestly, we didn’t have the time [to take a look at the report], but it’s hard to imagine such things, because had it been so, the Germans would have been aware of that and would have hardly remained silent," he said, when asked if Kremlin officials had seen The New York Times report about Russian drones allegedly flying over Germany.

"In short, this looks like another bogus story," the Kremlin spokesman noted.