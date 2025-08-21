Russia insists on objective probe into Nord Stream blasts — ambassador to Germany

BERLIN, August 21. /TASS/. Russia insists on an objective, full investigation into the explosions of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines and on bringing all those responsible to justice, Russia’s ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev told TASS in response to Italy’s detention of a suspected participant in the Nord Stream attack.

"The Russian side continues to insist on an objective and full investigation of the terrorist attack, the identification and prosecution of all its perpetrators and organizers," Nechayev said. He recalled that "the target of this unprecedented act of sabotage was critical infrastructure designed to ensure the energy security of Europe and, first and foremost, Germany." At the same time, he emphasized that information released by German law-enforcement agencies is "scanty."

"Allegedly, he is one of the coordinators of the terrorist attack. It must be assumed that the matter cannot be confined to the detention of one suspect," the ambassador stated.

Nechayev noted that "the national investigations initiated by the littoral states have not yielded any concrete results after almost three years."

"Denmark and Sweden have rushed to wash their hands of the matter, citing the impossibility of identifying the culprits in their own jurisdiction," he explained. Only Germany, as the diplomat pointed out, "continued investigative actions, as demonstrated by today's detention of a Ukrainian citizen in Italy, who has yet to be extradited to Germany." The explosions of the Nord Streams, as the Russian ambassador stated, are "blatant acts of international terrorism."

"This assessment by the Russian side was actually confirmed last year by then German Chancellor Olaf Scholz," Nechayev summed up.

On Thursday, the German Prosecutor General's Office reported that Ukrainian citizen Sergey K. had been detained in Italy on suspicion of involvement in the explosions of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines. The prosecutors claimed that the man "was part of a group of people who planted explosive devices on gas pipelines near the island of Bornholm in September 2022." At the same time, the prosecutor's office emphasized that the detainee was presumably one of the coordinators of the operation. He and his accomplices used a sailing yacht that left Rostock as a means of transport. The vessel was rented from a German company through intermediaries using forged identity documents. On September 26, 2022, unprecedented destruction was recorded on three lines of Nord Stream and the never-commissioned Nord Stream 2. As Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted, Moscow has no doubt that the explosion of Nord Stream was carried out with the support of the United States. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has initiated a case on an act of international terrorism.