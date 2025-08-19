Russia, United States did not discuss sanctions in Alaska — Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Russia and the United States did not discuss lifting sanctions on Moscow at the Alaska summit, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Rossiya-24 television in an interview.

"We did not discuss the sanctions issue. Not only numerous experts here, but also politicians and officials have repeatedly warned that the lifting of the sanctions may play a negative role," he explained.

He cited fears of many that returning to practices that Russia embraced in the 1990s and in the early 2000s may nullify the advancements made in strengthening our sovereignty in technology amid the need to rely on domestic technology in sectors vital for military, economic and food security. "Don’t shut the door to cooperation but don’t get too dependent [was the motto] when we did not have enough essential products or technology," he recalled.

"In general, I think the process is much safer and much more promising now than it was back six months ago when the tenure of the Biden administration was at its final stages," Russia’s top diplomat concluded.