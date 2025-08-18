MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Kiev’s yet another attempt to launch a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge was aimed at sabotaging talks on resolving the Ukraine conflict, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large in charge of overseeing the Kiev regime’s crimes, stated.

"Against the backdrop of the emerging negotiation process, a new attempt [was made] by Ukraine and its allies to carry out a terrorist attack as a provocation to disrupt the talks and the search for a peaceful resolution," the diplomat wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) reported preventing an attempt by Ukrainian special services to stage a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge. A Chevrolet Volt with a powerful improvised explosive device inside was traced and the bomb was defused.