Trump seeks genuine solution on Ukraine — Putin’s envoy

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump and his team are striving to find a lasting resolution to the conflict in Ukraine, Russia’s Special Presidential Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and Head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said ahead of Trump’s meeting with European leaders.

"Trump and his team are pushing for a real solution. May problem-solving and peace prevail on this big day," Dmitriev wrote on his X social media page in response to a White House post quoting the US leader on the upcoming talks with European heads of state.

Earlier, Trump said on Truth Social that Monday would be a "big day" for the White House, as it "never had so many European Leaders at one time."

After a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, Trump held a telephone conversation with Zelensky, and then with the leaders of the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Poland, Finland and France, the NATO Secretary General and the head of the European Commission.

Zelensky later said that he was going to discuss with Trump "the details of ending the conflict" on Monday in Washington. French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will join him for the meeting with the American leader. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also announced her plans to attend the meeting.