Russia has clear position to be outlined at talks with US in Alaska — Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Moscow will state its clear position at the Russian-US talks in Alaska, and a lot has already been done for this during the visits of Special US Envoy Steve Witkoff, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"We don’t cross our bridges before we come to them. We know that we have arguments, and our position is clear and precise. We will explain it," he said in a comment to Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"A lot has already been done here during Steve Witkoff’s visits. The president has already talked about this. Witkoff spoke on behalf of President [of the United States Donald] Trump. We hope that we will continue this very useful conversation tomorrow," the minister said.

The August 15 meeting in Anchorage will be the first face-to-face talks between Putin and Trump since June 2021, when Putin met then-US President Joe Biden in Geneva. It will also be the first visit by a Russian leader to Alaska, which was sold to the US in 1867 for $7.2 million.

Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said on Thursday that the meeting between Putin and Trump will be opened by a one-on-one conversation, in which, besides the leaders, only interpreters will participate. According to him, the central topic of the meeting will be the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, but Putin and Trump will also touch upon "broader tasks to ensure peace and security, as well as current and most pressing international and regional issues.".