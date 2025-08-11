Top Armenian diplomat briefs Lavrov on PM’s contacts with US, Azerbaijani leaders

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was briefed by his Armenian counterpart, Ararat Mirzoyan about Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s contacts with the US and Azerbaijani presidents, Donald Trump and Ilham Aliyev, the Russian foreign ministry said after their phone call.

"The top Armenian diplomat informed [Lavrov] about details of Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan’s contacts with US President Trump and Azerbaijani President Aliyev. Lavrov stressed the importance of lasting peace between Baku and Yerevan in light of the trilateral top-level agreements that were reached in 2020-2022 under Russia’s central role," the ministry said.

"Moscow's readiness to continue to facilitate the comprehensive normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia has been indicated," it said, adding that the two top diplomats also discussed other "topical issues on the Russian-Armenian agenda."

After a trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a seven-point joint declaration stating Baku and Yerevan’s commitment to peace. According to the document, the sides initialed the text of the agreement on establishing peace and relations between the two countries. The Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders also inked a memorandum on resuming transport communication between their countries.