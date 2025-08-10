Ten UAVs destroyed overnight in Russia’s Voronezh Region, six - in Tula Region

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Air defense forces detected and destroyed ten UAVs over Voronezh Region overnight from Saturday to Sunday. Preliminary reports indicate that a private home’s wall was damaged during the attack, with no casualties, regional governor Alexander Gusev reported via his Telegram channel.

"Over the past night, air defense units on duty detected and destroyed approximately ten unmanned aerial vehicles across seven municipalities in Voronezh Region. There were no casualties. Preliminary data shows that in one municipality, UAV debris damaged the wall of a private house," the statement said.

At the same time, air defense units detected and destroyed six UAVs in Tula Region overnight from Saturday to Sunday. There were no casualties or damage reported, regional governor Dmitry Milyaev stated on his Telegram channel.

Air defense forces also shot down one UAV over Smolensk Region overnight from Saturday to Sunday and there were no casualties or damage caused by the UAV attack, regional governor Vasily Anokhin said on Telegram.