Trump has invitation to visit Russia — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. The Kremlin expects that the next meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump to take place on Russian territory after Alaska, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

Commenting on the choice of Alaska as the venue for the August 15 summit between the Russian and US leaders, he said: "Looking ahead, it is natural to focus on holding the next meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump on Russian territory. The corresponding invitation has already been sent to the US president."

Earlier, Trump said he hoped to meet with his Russian counterpart in Alaska on August 15. The US president made this announcement on his Truth Social page. This will be their first face-to-face meeting since Trump returned to the White House in January 2025.

On August 7, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov announced that Russia and the US had agreed to a meeting between the two leaders in the coming days. That same day, Vladimir Putin confirmed preparations for a meeting with Trump, noting mutual interest in a bilateral meeting.

These statements about the upcoming meeting came after US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff visited Moscow on August 6 and met with Putin. The conversation lasted about three hours.