Putin tells Xi about main results of conversation with Witkoff

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping about the main results of a meeting with US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff in a phone conversation, the Kremlin press service said.

"In the spirit of the comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation maintained by the two countries, the President of Russia informed the President of the People's Republic of China of the key outcomes of his meeting with US President's Special Envoy Steven Witkoff, held on August 6," it said in a statement.

"Xi Jinping thanked Vladimir Putin for the information shared and spoke in favor of reaching a sustainable settlement to the Ukraine crisis," the press service added.

On August 6, Putin held talks with the US special presidential envoy in the Kremlin. Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov described the conversation as useful and constructive. Later, he said that Moscow and Washington had brokered an agreement for holding a meeting between the two leaders in the coming days.