Putin, Malaysian king conclude talks which lasted over two hours

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin concluded a meeting with Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar. The meeting took place in the Green Room of the Grand Kremlin Palace and lasted approximately two hours and 20 minutes.

In strict accordance with protocol, the Russian president personally escorted his foreign guest to the steps of the Grand Kremlin Palace.

"Thank you very much," Putin said as he bid farewell. "We are always at your disposal and look forward to seeing you again," he noted.

The Malaysian head of state is in Russia on a state visit of the highest diplomatic status, which is only permitted once during his reign. Additionally, this is the first time the Malaysian head of state has traveled to Russia since diplomatic relations were established in 1967. The royal visit will continue until August 10. Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar is also scheduled to visit Kazan.