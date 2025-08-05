LUGANSK, August 5. /TASS/. In July, in terms of killed and wounded, the Ukrainian army lost almost 19,900 soldiers and foreign mercenaries in battles on the borders of the Lugansk People's Republic, military expert Andrey Marochko said.

"A progress report on the special military operation over the past month. The enemy's losses during the reporting period amounted to about 19,845 Ukrainian troops and mercenaries, which is 3,100 more than in June. The largest number of enemy manpower is in the area of responsibility of the Zapad group of forces," he said during a live broadcast on his page on the VKontakte social network, after analyzing data from the Russian Defense Ministry.

The military expert added that the Russian army also destroyed 20 tanks, 284 field artillery guns, 137 electronic warfare and counter-battery warfare stations, 315 ammunition depots, fuel and materiel, as well as more than 900 different enemy combat vehicles.