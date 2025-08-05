Moldovan authorities suppress opposition, undermine democracy — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. The Moldovan authorities are suppressing the opposition, depriving the country’s people of the opportunity to vote for those they support, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a TASS question.

"We can see that the opposition is being systematically suppressed in Moldova and the people actually don’t have the opportunity to vote for those they prefer. It certainly means that the rules and norms of democracy are being ignored in the country," he noted, when asked whether the Kremlin saw a sentence handed down to Evghenia Gutsul, leader of Moldova’s autonomous region of Gagauzia, as politically motivated.

Earlier, a court in the Moldovan capital of Chisinau sentenced Gutsul to seven years in prison for financial irregularities related to the funding of the Shor opposition party.

Gutsul’s relations with the Moldovan leadership deteriorated in 2023 after she won the regional election, announced plans to boost friendly relations with Russia and criticized Chisinau’s policy of confrontation with Moscow. The country's authorities tried to declare the election illegal but Gagauzia’s parliament expressed solidarity with Gutsul and several rallies in support of the region’s leader took place there. Still, Moldovan President Maia Sandu refused to sign a decree appointing Gutsul as a cabinet member, which is required by the country’s laws.