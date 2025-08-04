Kremlin says Putin-Witkoff meeting possible this week

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. The Kremlin has not ruled out the possibility of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US special envoy Steve Witkoff this week, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We do not rule out the possibility of such a meeting," the spokesman said, commenting on US President Donald Trump's statements that Witkoff will arrive in Russia on August 6-7.

The US leader previously said that Witkoff may travel to Russia this week, on Wednesday or Thursday. "They would like to see him. They've asked that he meet," Trump said.

At the same time, the US leader confirmed that he may impose sanctions on Russia on August 9 if the Ukrainian settlement is not reached by that time. "But they seem to be pretty good at avoiding sanctions" he added.