Putin signs law listing crimes that could lead to loss of naturalized Russian citizenship

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Extremism, murder, sexual crimes against children, and collaborating with other countries against Russia are now grounds for revoking naturalized Russian citizenship, according to a law signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The list of crimes that could lead to the loss of acquired Russian citizenship has expanded by 72 items. Citizenship can now be revoked for committing murder, violent sexual acts against minors, causing serious bodily harm, or involuntary manslaughter.

The list also includes public calls for terrorist activities, justification or propaganda of terrorism, unlawful actions against Russia’s critical information infrastructure, and cooperation with a foreign state against Russia's security.

Citizenship will also be revoked for knowingly assisting the enemy in activities directed against Russia's security, for publicly calling for activities directed against the state's security, for public promotion or display of Nazi symbols, and collaborating with international organizations or foreign state bodies hostile to Russia.