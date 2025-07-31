Russia, Laos sign seven documents, including a roadmap for nuclear cooperation

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Russia and Laos signed seven joint documents during the official visit of the country's President Thongloun Sisoulith. One of them is a roadmap for cooperation in the nuclear sector between Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom and the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Laos.

Head of Russian Federal State Agency for Health and Consumer Rights Anna Popova and Lao Foreign Minister Thongsavanh Phomvihane signed a Memorandum of Cooperation to ensure the sanitary and epidemiological well-being of the population. The document provides for joint research of infectious diseases, the provision of material and technical assistance to Laos in the fight against infections, as well as training specialists and participation in international events.

The memorandum is aimed at supporting a stable epidemiological situation in Russia and increasing the capabilities of Laos in the field of counteracting epidemics.

The package also includes an agreement on mutual legal assistance in criminal proceedings.

In addition, Moscow and Vientiane signed five memorandums - on mutual understanding in the field of water resources protection, on cooperation in the field of secondary education, on cooperation in the sanitary and epidemiological sector, on mutual understanding between the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO), the Lao National University and Institute of International Relations.