Russian official points to threat of direct Western attacks on Russian ships

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Direct Western attacks on Russian ships and maritime infrastructure cannot be ruled out, said Nikolay Patrushev, Russian presidential aide and Maritime Board chairman.

"We cannot rule out provocations involving direct attacks on Russian vessels and maritime infrastructure, as well as false flag attacks on foreign ships that would be blamed on Moscow," he stated at a meeting of the Council for Strategic Development of the Navy.

The Maritime Board chairman pointed out that NATO was actively developing and testing advanced drones and autonomous underwater vehicles, capable of operating covertly and conducting sudden strikes on almost any surface and underwater targets.

"In addition, constant monitoring activities are underway, which particularly involve drone technologies," he went on to say. "Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Poland and Germany are actively building up their navies, using state-of-the-art technologies, and are conducting joint operations under NATO’s aegis," Patrushev emphasized.

NATO’s regional naval headquarters has been operating in the German city of Rostock since 2024, the Russian presidential aide noted. "So we need to take the alliance's combined capability in the Baltic Sea into account, to say nothing of the fleets of NATO’s non-regional countries, which can increase the bloc’s potential," the Russian Maritime Board chairman concluded.