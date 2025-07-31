NATO turns Baltic region into area of military, political instability — presidential aide

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. NATO countries are transforming the Baltic Sea region from a peaceful area into one of military and political instability, Russian Presidential Aide and Maritime Board Chairman Nikolay Patrushev said.

"As a result of NATO countries' efforts, the Baltic Sea region is transforming from a once calm space into a tense area of military and political instability," the aide emphasized at a meeting of the Council for Strategic Development of the Navy, which is part of the Russian Maritime Board.

He added that the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines shows that the West is ready to carry out terrorist acts.