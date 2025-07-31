Russia welcomes all efforts to normalize ties with US — senior diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, July 31. /TASS/. Russia intends to foster constructive relations with all countries, including the United States, and welcomes all efforts aiming to normalize mutual ties with Washington, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said, replying to questions by Russian journalists.

"We are set to develop normal and respectful ties with all countries worldwide, including the US. Thus, any step toward normalization is welcome," he said, replying to a question about progress in relations with Washington.

When asked to comment on the results of the first six months of the new US administration, the senior Russian diplomat noted that one must look at assessments by US voters.

"We never let ourselves meddle in anyone’s internal affairs," Vershinin emphasized.