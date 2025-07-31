DONETSK, July 31. /TASS/. During battles for Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Russian units eliminated the largest group of Ukrainian troops over the entire period of the special military operation, a source in Russian security structures told TASS.

"In the battle for Chasov Yar, likely, the largest group in the entire history of the special operation was eliminated. These are literally thousands of the enemy’s military personnel," the source said.

Earlier on Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the town of Chasov Yar in the DPR had been liberated. The battle for the town lasted for more than a year. It was one of the Ukrainian army’s most heavily fortified areas in Donbass.