Some try to extinguish Mideast conflict with gasoline — upper house speaker

GENEVA, July 30. /TASS/. Some are attempting to resolve the longstanding confrontation in the Middle East with the fuel of missile strikes rather than through the enforcement of UN Security Council resolutions, Valentina Matviyenko, Speaker of Russia’s Federation Council, said during the general debate at the World Conference of Speakers of Parliament in Geneva, on the theme A World in Turmoil: Parliamentary Cooperation and Multilateralism for Peace, Justice, and Prosperity for All.

"The conflict stems from deep-rooted issues and contradictions. Without addressing these fundamental causes, tensions will inevitably resurface again, as has repeatedly happened in the Middle East. Instead of applying the well-established UN Security Council resolutions, some are trying to extinguish the long-standing confrontation with the gasoline of missile strikes," Matviyenko emphasized.

She further noted that the primary roots of many conflicts include contradictions between key principles of international law, such as the right of peoples to self-determination and the territorial integrity of states.

Recently, the region has seen a spike in hostilities. On June 13, Israel launched a military operation targeting Iran’s nuclear and missile programs. Less than a day later, Tehran retaliated. Nine days after the escalation, the United States intervened, striking Iranian nuclear facilities in Isfahan, Natanz, and Fordow. On the evening of June 23, Iran launched an attack on the largest American air base in the Middle East, Al Udeid in Qatar. Following these events, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire, which came into effect on June 24.