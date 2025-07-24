Putin hails Russia's submarine production pace as 'very good'

SEVERODVINSK /Arkhangelsk Region/, July 24. /TASS/. Russia’s shipbuilding industry is churning out an impressive two submarines per year for the Navy, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting on the development of the Navy’s submarine forces.

"Five Borei-A-class strategic missile-carrying submarines and four Yasen-M-class multipurpose submarines have come to the Russian Navy in the past six years alone," the supreme commander-in-chief pointed out. "That means that we put two submarines into service every year," Putin added.

"It’s a very good pace," the president concluded.