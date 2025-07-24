Borei-A missile-carrying submarines to ensure Russia’s security for decades — Putin

SEVERODVINSK /Arkhangelsk Region/, July 24. /TASS/. The Borei-A class missile-carrying submarines are the core of Russia’s strategic nuclear forces and will continue to ensure the country’s security for decades to come, President Vladimir Putin said at a flag-raising ceremony for the Knyaz Pozharsky nuclear submarine.

"Today in Severodvinsk, one of Russia’s leading ship-building centers, we are raising the naval flag on the Knyaz Pozharsky strategic submarine, which we are handing over to the Russian Navy," Putin pointed out.

The new submarine is soon expected to join in on protecting the country’s maritime borders and security, the president added.

"This is the fifth Borei-A class missile-carrying submarine delivered to the Navy in the past six years. These vessels are the core of the strategic naval nuclear forces, and, given upgrade options, they will ensure our country’s security for decades to come," he emphasized.

Knyaz Pozharsky is equipped with the most effective radio-electronic facilities and weapons, including Bulava ballistic missiles, as well as with state-of-the-art torpedo systems and acoustic warfare, the Russian leader specified.

"Advanced power units and navigation devices are installed on the vessel based on the latest design solutions. Work and recreation facilities for the crew have been significantly improved," he concluded.