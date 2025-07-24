Discussion over Zangezur Corridor is sovereign matter between Baku and Yerevan — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. The discussion surrounding the Zangezur Corridor is strictly a sovereign matter between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"This is a sovereign matter for Armenia and Azerbaijan. We fully support the negotiations between the two countries," he told reporters.

The Zangezur Corridor refers to a transport corridor project promoted by Azerbaijan, spanning approximately 40 km through the territory of Armenia’s Syunik Province. It is viewed as a potential means of establishing transportation links between the western regions of Azerbaijan and its exclave, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.