Presidents of Russia, Uzbekistan note high level of two countries' partnership — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Presidents of Russia and Uzbekistan, Vladimir Putin and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, have held a telephone conversation during which they expressed satisfaction with the high level of strategic partnership and alliance between the two countries, the press service of the Kremlin said in a statement.

"The leaders expressed satisfaction with the high level of Russian-Uzbek relations of strategic partnership and alliance and confirmed the mutual commitment to their further comprehensive development," the statement reads.