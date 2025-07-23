Medinsky knows Ukraine plans to ask for high-level summit at Istanbul talks

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Chief negotiator and Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky is aware that the Ukrainian delegation will push for a summit between the country’s leaders at today’s talks, he said upon arrival in Istanbul.

"I've heard that they are talking about this," he told reporters.

The Russian delegation led by Medinsky has arrived in Istanbul for the third round of negotiations with Ukraine.

The negotiations will begin at 7:00 p.m. in Ciragan Palace, same as the last round.

The composition of the Russian delegation hasn’t changed — it is headed by Medinsky and includes Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Igor Kostyukov and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.