Ukrainians revolting against ‘criminal’ military recruitment practices — source

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Ukrainians are tired of "manhunters" coming to their homes and trying to drag them away into the army, so they are beginning to stand up to these "criminals," a source in Russian law enforcement told TASS.

"Ukrainians are actively fighting against these unwelcome visitors. There are cases when local residents in the Odessa and Sumy Regions chased away ‘manhunters’ from public areas in residential neighborhoods. Mobile recruitment offices essentially turn their employees into criminals, who hunt for people in the streets and take them God knows where, stripping those mobilized even of the right to a lawyer," the source said, adding that, according posts on social networks, in a bid to evade mobilization, Ukrainians opt to illegally cross the border with Belarus and surrender to Belarusian border guards.

According to the source, in the Ternopol Region, locals blocked mobile recruitment office employees and police from entering their village, and they subsequently turned back and left.

In the Odessa Region, recruiters manhandled a local doctor while trying to mobilize him.