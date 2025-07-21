Date of new round of Russia-Ukraine talks still being agreed — TASS source

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. The date of a new round of talks between Russia and Ukraine is still being agreed and will be timely announced, a source told TASS on Monday.

"The dates are still in the process of their approval and will be timely announced," the source said, commenting on Turkish media reports that the meeting may take place on July 23-24.

The Independent Turkce media outlet reported earlier, citing sources that the talks may take place on Wednesday or Thursday.

A source close to the Russian negotiating group confirmed earlier that Ukraine had offered Russia to hold a new round of negotiations this week.

Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky said in a video address on his Telegram channel that the proposal to Russia to hold a new round of negotiations this week was announced by Rustem Umerov, head of the Ukrainian delegation at the Istanbul talks and secretary of the country’s National Security and Defense Council.