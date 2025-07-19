MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Ukraine lost up to 190 servicemen in the battlegroup North’s area of operations over the past day, said the battlegroup’s spokesman, Yaroslav Yakimkin.

"Units of the battlegroup North continue to carry out combat missions as part of the special military operation," he said. "Ukraine lost up to 190 servicemen, an armored fighting vehicle, six motor vehicles and five field artillery guns."

According to the spokesman, units of the battlegroup struck manpower and equipment of Ukrainian mechanized and airborne assault brigades and two assault regiments in the areas of the settlements of Pavlovka, Ryzhevka, Khrapovshchina and Kondratovka in the Sumy Region. In the Kharkov area, units of a Territorial Defense brigade were struck in the area of Volchansk.