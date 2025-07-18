Moldova unlawfully blocks Russian diplomatic mail — envoy

CHISINAU, July 18. /TASS/. Moldovan authorities are illegally preventing diplomatic mail from reaching the Russian Embassy, hindering consular services and document issuing, Russian Ambassador to Moldova Oleg Ozerov told TASS in an interview.

"Take, for example, the simple question of border control actions at Chisinau airport, which have disrupted diplomatic mail deliveries. We remained silent for a long time but can no longer continue to do so. We attempted to resolve this issue through diplomatic channels, but unfortunately, we have now received many complaints from Moldovan and Russian citizens who are facing delays in document issuing. <…> Border control is refusing to let diplomatic mail through, which naturally causes disruptions and delays," the ambassador said.

According to him, the embassy is suffering reputational and financial losses because people pay money for document issuing services. "We would like to tell all those filing complaints with the Russian Embassy to direct them to the Moldovan authorities, who are openly violating the Vienna Convention, something that is unacceptable as a principle worldwide," Ozerov noted.

Following the 2023 decision to expel 45 Russian diplomats, Moldova has significantly restricted consular services, as well as cultural, educational, and business ties with Russia. These measures have primarily affected Moldovan citizens.

Relations between the two states began to deteriorate in 2021, when pro-European forces assumed power in Moldova.