No signs Armenia plans to withdraw from CIS — secretary general

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. There have been no signals given by Armenia that it intends to leave the Commonwealth of Independent States, and at this point, no one expects that to happen, Secretary General of the Commonwealth Sergey Lebedev told TASS during the 106th meeting of the CIS Economic Council.

"I rule out this possibility completely. There are no signs whatsoever that Armenia intends to withdraw from the CIS, and I should add, the same goes for Azerbaijan," he said, responding to a question about Armenia potentially leaving the organization amid statements by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan regarding the country’s likely exit from the Collective Security Treaty Organization and its plans to join the European Union.

The official emphasized that Armenia continues to participate in various CIS meetings. "Today, Armenia’s official representative attended the CIS Economic Council meeting, he spoke on issues in detail with the authority to sign a whole range of documents," Lebedev noted.

Earlier, Pashinyan stated that he considers Armenia’s withdrawal from the CSTO more likely than the restoration of its membership in the organization. Last December, he said that relations between Armenia and the CSTO had crossed the point of no return. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said that Yerevan is assessing all the risks of withdrawing from the CSTO. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said this step does not strengthen Armenia’s security, and Yerevan’s return to full-fledged work in the organization will take time.

Additionally, during a press conference in Yerevan on July 17, Pashinyan once again confirmed Armenia’s desire to join the EU. The country’s government has previously adopted a law initiating the process of Armenia’s entrance into the European Union.