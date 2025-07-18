Moscow dismisses media reports that North Korean resort closed to Russians as fake news

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Claims by US media that North Korea allegedly closed the Wonsan resort to Russians after the visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov are false, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"The American media, in cahoots with US intelligence, planted this fake news story that North Korea allegedly closed the Wonsan resort to Russians after Lavrov's visit," the diplomat told TASS.

"A textbook lie, completely false. Perhaps this is caused by the banal anger of the American military and political elites, who saw that their strategy of putting pressure on the DPRK had failed."

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that the allegedly coastal tourist area of Wonsan-Kalma in the DPRK was temporarily closed, and this decision was made after Lavrov's visit.