Russia seeks to prevent fragmentation of Eurasian space — Foreign Ministry

BARNAUL, July 18. /TASS/. Eurasia must remain a unified continent, and not become fragmented geopolitically, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told students and teachers at the Altai State University (AltSU).

"Central Asia is becoming the scene of a very severe geopolitical struggle," he said, adding that many influential players see this, primarily the United States, the European Union, China and Turkey, which are trying to play an increasingly active role in the region.

"Our task is to prevent the fragmentation of the single space and ensure that Eurasia remains a united continent based on peaceful cooperation founded on the principles of respect for diversity, sovereignty, mutual benefit, non-interference in internal affairs, with no one acting as the boss and, most importantly, that its unique potential that exists in Eurasia as the cradle of four world civilizations, is based on new formats of cooperation and would allow this potential to be scaled in the interests of all other states.".