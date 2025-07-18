Western plan to destroy Russia fails, says senior Russian diplomat

BARNAUL, July 18. /TASS/. The West has failed in its quest to push Russia into a state of collapse, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said during a meeting with students and professors at Altai State University.

"If we look at the strategic goals that the West has outlined for itself, dragging us into this confrontation through turning Ukraine into an anti-Russia, pulling it into NATO and the European Union and using the country as a direct threat to Russia's core security interests, they have failed on all fronts," Grushko said.

"First, they have failed to defeat us on the battlefield. We know what the reality on the ground is. Second, they have failed to run Russia’s economy into the ground, causing its collapse. And third, they have failed to disintegrate Russia. We see that the result is the exact opposite," he emphasized.

Grushko added a fourth failure - isolating Russia internationally. "As deputy minister I can tell you: the line of visitors is endless. The number of international events with Russia's participation is only increasing and their significance is only growing," he said.