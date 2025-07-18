Russian lawmaker expects Telegram to avoid restrictions on foreign software

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. The Telegram messaging service will not be included in Russia’s list of software originating from unfriendly countries, on which the government is expected to impose restrictions, Anton Gorelkin, first deputy chairman of the State Duma (lower house of parliament) Committee on Information Policy, said.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the cabinet to consider additional restrictions on the use of software, including communication services, from unfriendly countries.

"I don’t think Telegram will be included in the list, especially if it complies with Russian laws and shows a commitment to remaining in the market," Gorelkin wrote on his Telegram channel.

"The Russian telecom watchdog’s register shows that the British Virgin Islands is where Telegram is registered but, as everyone knows, Pavel Durov’s company is based in the United Arab Emirates, which is quite friendly to us," the lawmaker explained.

Meanwhile, the WhatsApp messaging service should prepare to exit the Russian market, Gorelkin went on to say.

"The messenger that belongs to the Meta extremist organization is highly likely to be included in the list of software from unfriendly countries, which will be subject to the restrictions the Russian government is preparing based on the president’s directive," the legislator noted.

According to him, Russia’s national messenger MAX could be a contender for WhatsApp’s audience. "We expect it to have unique features, which we mentioned when discussing the relevant bill. Those would include user verification through the Gosuslugi public services platform, integration with other government services, and support for digital IDs and electronic signatures, among other things," the legislator specified.