Russia developed immunity to sanctions and adapted — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Over the course of repeated waves of Western restrictions, Russia has developed a degree of immunity to sanctions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during a briefing in response to a question from TASS.

"Over time, we have indeed developed a certain immunity to sanctions and have adapted to living under such conditions," he noted.

The most recent EU’s 18th package of sanctions includes an expanded blacklist of individuals and legal entities, a lower price cap on Russian oil purchases within the bloc, restrictions on the possible restoration of Nord Stream gas pipelines, and measures targeting oil tankers, banks, as well as various export categories.