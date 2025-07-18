Russia to act if it detects new threats in Japan’s missile defense policy — MFA

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Moscow will respond if new threats are identified in Japan’s missile defense approach, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said when asked by reporters to comment on the latest "Defense of Japan" Annual White Paper.

"We are still studying the published review, which, as we know, is approved by the Japanese government and therefore carries official status, with particular focus on the sections concerning missile defense," Zakharova said. She also warned: "Should we identify any risks or challenges to the Russian Federation's security in this sphere, we will issue a separate response."

The diplomat noted that the White Paper once again recycles "cliched insinuations" on Russia in the context of the Ukrainian crisis and its escalating cooperation with North Korea, allegedly contributing to instability in the Asian region. Zakharova emphasized that Tokyo is thus deliberately tightening the rhetoric regarding imaginary threats allegedly posed by Russia, North Korea and China’s activities in the Taiwan Strait, attempting to "justify its course toward accelerated militarization and increasing military-technical cooperation with Western allies, primarily non-regional NATO members."

"In this regard, we regularly warn the Japanese side through diplomatic channels that such a foreign policy course not only poses obvious risks to stability and security in the Asia-Pacific region by fueling a new arms race, but will also directly impact bilateral relations, which are already going through a difficult phase," Zakharova stressed.