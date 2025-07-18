Putin enjoys strong support among Russians — poll

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. The level of trust among the Russian public in President Vladimir Putin stands at 77.6%, according to a survey conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM).

The poll, carried out between July 7 and July 13, surveyed 1,600 respondents aged 18 and older.

"When asked directly if they trusted Putin, 77.6% of participants responded affirmatively (a decrease of 0.2%), while the approval rating for the president’s performance increased by 0.3% to 74.7%," the service said.

A total of 48.8% expressed approval of how the Russian government is managing the country (a decrease of 0.9%), while 50.3% approved of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s performance (an increase of 0.3%). The percentage of respondents who said they trust Mishustin was 59% (an increase of 0.3%).

Regarding the leaders of parties represented in parliament, 31.6% of those surveyed trust Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) leader Gennady Zyuganov (an increase of 2.4%), 29.1% trust A Just Russia-For Truth party leader Sergey Mironov (an increase of 1.1%), 22.9% trust Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) head Leonid Slutsky (an increase of 1.3%), and 8.7% trust New People party chairman Alexey Nechayev (no changes).

The level of support for the ruling United Russia party stood at 33.3% (an increase of 0.2%). Support for the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) increased by 0.5% to 10.2%, while backing for the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) fell by 0.6% to 11.1%. Support for A Just Russia-For Truth party increased by 0.1% to 3.9%, while backing for the New People party decreased by 0.3% to 6.2%.