Almost 80% of Russians trust Putin — poll

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. The level of trust in President Vladimir Putin among the Russian public stays at 78%, while 79% of respondents approve of his job performance, a survey conducted by the Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed.

The poll, carried out between July 11 and July 13, surveyed 1,500 respondents. "When asked directly if they trusted Putin, 78% of participants responded affirmatively (no changes). The majority also endorsed the president’s job performance (79%, no changes)," the service said.

A total of 51% of those polled said they approved of the Russian government’s handling of the country (a 1% decrease), while 54% approved of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s performance (a 3% decrease).

Support for the ruling United Russia party remained at 43%, while support for the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) decreased by 1% to 8%. Support for the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia fell by 2% to 9%. The A Just Russia-For Truth party’s support held steady at 3%, while support for the New People party increased by 1% to 4%.